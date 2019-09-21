Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of RM stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a current ratio of 48.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $318.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $724,339.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 28,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $806,547.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 101,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,614 and sold 130,319 shares valued at $3,471,805. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 210.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Regional Management by 9.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 19.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 231,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Regional Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 166,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 19.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

