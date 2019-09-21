Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 242,700 Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of Changyou.Com worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the first quarter valued at $269,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYOU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Changyou.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.18. 262,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Changyou.Com Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

