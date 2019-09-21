Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,472,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after buying an additional 117,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,440,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.73. 403,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $156,488.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 147,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $6,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,316 shares in the company, valued at $44,707,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,094 shares of company stock worth $7,529,804. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

