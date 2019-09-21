Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Thermon Group worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of THR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 159,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on THR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, SVP James Pribble bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $74,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $186,965. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.