Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,456,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Marchex worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marchex by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 185,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHX shares. ValuEngine cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marchex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,908 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 230,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,230 in the last three months. 18.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 102,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

