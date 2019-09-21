Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.62 Million Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.48. 440,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

