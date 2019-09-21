Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 110,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.89. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

