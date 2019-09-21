Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 58.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

