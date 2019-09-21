Reviewing SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) and Globe Life (OTCMKTS:GL)

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and Globe Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 3.81% 10.09% 0.49% Globe Life 16.26% 12.34% 3.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and Globe Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR $14.79 billion 0.65 $563.69 million N/A N/A Globe Life $4.30 billion 2.40 $701.47 million $6.13 15.44

Globe Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR.

Summary

Globe Life beats SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company's banking business provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, and mortgage loans, as well as investment trust, foreign currency margin trading, and other services; and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet and telephone. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

