Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $60.20 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 181,179 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.7% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,000,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,749,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,057.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

