Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 50.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,585 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 211,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

