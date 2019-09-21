Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,198 shares during the period. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd comprises 2.4% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.65% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $55,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,732,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 98,818 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

EMD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

