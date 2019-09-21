Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,322 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 4.19% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 135,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt alerts:

NYSE MSD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,943. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.