Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,163 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 197,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 122.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,947. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

