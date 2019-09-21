Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $26.85 Million Holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 385,605 shares during the quarter. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd comprises 1.2% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $26,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIW. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 66.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of WIW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.06. 3,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,716. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

