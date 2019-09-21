Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 301,836 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 36.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

BGT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,116. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

