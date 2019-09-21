Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSACU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSACU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSACU remained flat at $$10.69 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Company Profile

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries in North America or Europe.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.