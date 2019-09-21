Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 16,402 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 467,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,383,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,789. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.