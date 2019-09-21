Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 200,521 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200,521 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,104. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

