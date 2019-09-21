Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 602,163 Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,163 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 47.5% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 48.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 480,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 17.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 618,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 92,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. 7,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,991. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

