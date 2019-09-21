Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Position Raised by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,499,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,020,000 after purchasing an additional 91,821 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,953,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,360 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 637,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 617,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHHBY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

