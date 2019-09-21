Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.06. 1,563,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Gabelli raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

