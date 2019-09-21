Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

ROSE opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

In other Rosehill Resources news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,117.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 over the last three months. 80.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 90.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

