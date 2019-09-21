RPICoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a market cap of $83,828.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 877,025,747 coins and its circulating supply is 837,013,811 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

