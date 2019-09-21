Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,337,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,395,000 after acquiring an additional 129,178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,871,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,304,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 137,449 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 910,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLGX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Compass Point set a $44.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $59,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,610,448. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CLGX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.