Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other American Vanguard news, COO Ulrich Trogele acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,102.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 955,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,447,244.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $109,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. American Vanguard Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

AVD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

