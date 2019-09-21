Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,871 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,815,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

Nordstrom stock remained flat at $$32.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,262,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,932. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.69%.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

