Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 90,953 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 44.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

