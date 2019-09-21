RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RWE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.01 ($30.24).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE opened at €28.19 ($32.78) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.65 and its 200-day moving average is €23.56. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.