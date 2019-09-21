Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €96.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €93.66 ($108.91).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €93.10 ($108.26) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.30.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

