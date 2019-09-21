Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “CHF 100” Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 100 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NESN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 118 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 121 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 108.59.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

