Scopia Capital Management LP Sells 1,442,074 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Scopia Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442,074 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy accounts for approximately 11.9% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $266,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE VST traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. 2,460,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,529. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,354.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

