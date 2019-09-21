SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60,000.00 and the highest is $70,000.00. SCYNEXIS also posted sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $260,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $260,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 141.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCYX shares. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Aegis started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

SCYX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 384,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,019. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

