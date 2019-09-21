SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

SDX opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.29) on Wednesday. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.37.

In other SDX Energy news, insider Tim Linacre acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,550 ($11,172.09). Also, insider David John Woodhams Mitchell sold 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £30,250 ($39,526.98).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

