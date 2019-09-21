Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Wedbush began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

