Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 1,007 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 665,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 213,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Quantvest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $9,896,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,235,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after buying an additional 284,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,045,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.