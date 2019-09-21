Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 90,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

