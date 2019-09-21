Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 199,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

