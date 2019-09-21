Selfkey Hits Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, RightBTC and Tidex. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $102,050.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.05401059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

