Sentivate Hits Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Sentivate has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $202,756.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.05401059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,253,275,338 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.