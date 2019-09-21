Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.91. 302,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.