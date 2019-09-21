Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Maxim Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 17,649,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

