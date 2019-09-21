Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 927.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 348,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 314,780 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,340,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,526. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.