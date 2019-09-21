Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 486,281 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 61.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 375,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,509. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

