Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,693,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after buying an additional 1,650,672 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 24.5% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,099,000 after buying an additional 231,125 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,279,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 490,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

