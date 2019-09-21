Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $1,823,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,361.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,943. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $172.69. 7,733,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

