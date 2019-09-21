Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,446 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,120,000 after buying an additional 96,196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

