Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 717 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

APH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. 28,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

