Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,234,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $399,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,632,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,499 shares of company stock worth $3,626,424 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Cascend Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 629,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,188. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

