Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Increased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $189.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

